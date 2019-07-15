AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Contrasting side by side

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVROBIO Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 while its Quick Ratio is 12.3. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 22.8 Current Ratio and a 22.8 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVROBIO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 14.4%. 2.9% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Genprex Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.