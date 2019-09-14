AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and Genfit SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Genfit SA has an average price target of $56.5, with potential upside of 229.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats AVROBIO Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.