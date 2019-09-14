AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and Genfit SA can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Genfit SA has an average price target of $56.5, with potential upside of 229.25%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.
Summary
Genfit SA beats AVROBIO Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
