AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Comparing side by side

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVROBIO Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AVROBIO Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and has 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Institutional investors owned 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Forward Pharma A/S beats AVROBIO Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.