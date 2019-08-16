AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AVROBIO Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 125.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 22.1%. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.