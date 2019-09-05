AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparison side by side

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.09 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AVROBIO Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Arvinas Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and Arvinas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, which is potential 29.84% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.