AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 192.85 N/A -2.63 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 12.3 and 12.3 respectively. Its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 46.6% respectively. About 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

Summary

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.