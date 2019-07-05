Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Reaches $4.04 After 8.00% Up Move; Last Week AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15. UBS upgraded AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. See AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $59 New Target: $67.0000 Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58 New Target: $59 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

The stock of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 9.92 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 145.24 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 1,376 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.01% or 352,086 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.1% or 478,633 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 418,003 shares. Alphaone Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% stake. Australia-based Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). First Manhattan Company owns 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 100 shares. Qs Limited holds 81,673 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. 51,989 are held by First Wilshire Secs Management.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 215,138 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.49 million for 33.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Avon Products (NYSE:AVP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avon Products had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with "Buy". The firm has "Hold" rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has "Buy" rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, February 13.