Avon Products Inc. (AVP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Avon Products Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.27% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Avon Products Inc. has 0.44% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Avon Products Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avon Products Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.50% 25.64% 11.87%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Avon Products Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avon Products Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 1.48B 17.44B 24.04

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Avon Products Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avon Products Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 2.00 2.23 2.58 2.38

With consensus price target of $4.15, Avon Products Inc. has a potential upside of 0.97%. The potential upside of the peers is 44.30%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Avon Products Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avon Products Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avon Products Inc. 10.68% 8.97% 34.92% 124.87% 168.99% 179.61% Industry Average 3.68% 6.26% 11.24% 36.53% 30.19% 41.71%

For the past year Avon Products Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avon Products Inc. are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, Avon Products Inc.’s rivals have 2.07 and 1.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avon Products Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avon Products Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Avon Products Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avon Products Inc.’s rivals are 18.89% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Avon Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.