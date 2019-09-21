Avon Products Inc. (AVP) and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Comparing side by side

As Personal Products businesses, Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avon Products Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -0.11 0.00 e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 13 3.43 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Avon Products Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avon Products Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avon Products Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avon Products Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avon Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avon Products Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avon Products Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Avon Products Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.75% and an $4.15 consensus target price. Competitively e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential downside of -20.68%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Avon Products Inc. is looking more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avon Products Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.3% and 88.8%. 0.44% are Avon Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.6% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avon Products Inc. 10.68% 8.97% 34.92% 124.87% 168.99% 179.61% e.l.f. Beauty Inc. -0.84% 16.42% 29.31% 96.33% 16.91% 91.57%

For the past year Avon Products Inc. has stronger performance than e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. The company sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 16 e.l.f. stores in the New York metro area; and 3 e.l.f. stores in Southern California. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.