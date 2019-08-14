Avon Products (AVP) Shares Rose While Shah Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Spok Hldgs (SPOK) Shareholder State Street Has Cut Its Holding by $632,580

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 5.77 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Spok Hldgs Inc (SPOK) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 48,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 607,785 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, down from 656,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Spok Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 240,539 shares traded or 70.82% up from the average. Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) has declined 11.33% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOK News: 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – INTEND TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SPOK HOLDINGS REGARDING ITS INVESTMENT AND SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD STRUCTURE; 12/03/2018 Spok Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Spok and Bernoulli Health Partner to Elevate Clinical Alarm Management; 25/04/2018 – Spok Holdings 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Spok Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPOK); 12/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS, 5.1% HOLDER BRAESIDE ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS NO PRESENT PLAN OR PROPOSAL; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS SAYS AGREEMENT PROVIDES, AMONG OTHERS, TODD STEIN TO BE NOMINATED CANDIDATE FOR ELECTION TO SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY “STANDSTILL” PROVISIONS FOR DURATION OF “SUPPORT PERIOD”; 25/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $161 MLN TO $177 MLN FOR 2018

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 17,713 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $24.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

More notable recent Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Spok Survey Reveals Most Clinicians Believe Technology and Workload are the Top Contributors to Clinician Burnout – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spok Holdings Still Deserves Patience – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 37% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spok logs record sofware revenues for Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Valuewalk.com which released: “Why Is The Price Steady If The Bitcoin Whales Are Really Accumulating? – ValueWalk” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) on Behalf of Avon Shareholders and Encourages Avon Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ MSL, GDI, AVP, EE – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avon Buyout Creates Compelling Arbitrage Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.