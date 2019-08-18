Avon Products (AVP) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Decreased Stake; Verition Fund Management Position in Braskem S A (BAK) Decreased by $599,925

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 39.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 23,997 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 60,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 05/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM EYES BUILDING NEW PLANTS IN BRAZIL AND ABROAD – CEO; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 05/04/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem eyes new plant construction at home and abroad -CEO; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESIN SALES IN BRAZIL TO GROW 4%-5% IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESINS SALE CONFIRMS STRONGER ECONOMY IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem reports first quarter profit slump; 20/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: #Petrochemicals News—Brazil’s Braskem to undergo March maintenance at Triunfo facility: source…; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM PLANS TO INVEST BRL2.9B IN 2018 VS BRL2.3B IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 09/05/2018 – Braskem 1Q EPS BRL1.32

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 4.48M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Homrich And Berg reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Gradient Investments Limited Liability invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 83,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.01% or 370,838 shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De reported 32,646 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 34,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 171,546 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 522,889 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 905,211 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 406,650 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.98 million shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.17% or 127 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation has 0.04% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avon: Trust In The Rally? – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bill Miller Boosts Avon, Coty Stocks – Benzinga” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder Avon Products, Inc. (AVP), Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Avon Products Stock Slipped Today – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Avon Products Stock Fell Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on June 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Braskem S.A. 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best 2 Ideas For Total Return In The Next 12 Months – WestRock And Olin – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.