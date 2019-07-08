Avon Products (AVP) Market Valuation Rose While Shah Capital Management Has Cut Position by $4.23 Million; Parsec Financial Management Upped Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (TSM)

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.995. About 1.21 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – AvonProducts Says Barington Group Has Withdrawn its Notice of Nomination for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (TSM) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 10,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 502,553 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.59 million, up from 492,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 2.45 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 14.54 million shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.30 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 213,914 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). United Kingdom-based Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.09% or 490,539 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 912,877 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 44,143 shares. 341,914 are held by Axa. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Cordasco Networks owns 82 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 12,784 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 115,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.43 million shares.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.49M for 33.29 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

