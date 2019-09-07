Avon Products (AVP) Holder Shah Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $4.23 Million as Shares Rose; Teton Advisors Has Cut Its Materion (MTRN) Position by $365,826 as Share Price Rose

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 4.58M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Materion Corporation (MTRN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 6,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 159,382 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Materion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 67,684 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 18/04/2018 – Materion Recognized for Supplier Excellence; 16/03/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Materion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – EDRO GMBH TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF MOLDMAX ALLOYS IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS, A KEY DISTRIBUTOR IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Materion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EDRO GMBH IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS IN NORTH AMERICA FOR MATERION’S MOLDMAX; 28/03/2018 – Materion Introduces New Oilfield Coupling that Eliminates Common Causes of Failure in Wells Operating on Artificial Lift; 16/05/2018 – Materion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 23-24; 15/03/2018 – Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 12/04/2018 – Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $9.03 million for 53.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Village Super Mkt Inc Cl A New (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 18,979 shares to 99,360 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR) by 18,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO).

Analysts await Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 20.59% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.68 per share. MTRN’s profit will be $16.05M for 18.74 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Materion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

