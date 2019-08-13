Avon Prods (AVP) Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreased Stake by $2.40 Million; Barr E S & Co Holding in Nike Cl B (NKE) Lowered by $436,380 as Share Price Rose

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 258,539 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77 million, down from 263,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.73. About 2.20 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 4.80M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, down from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.335. About 1.08 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 700,687 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 266,437 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 4,100 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.17% or 127 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 12,200 shares. 90,951 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) or 5,500 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Lc has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). General American Investors Co Inc has 0.8% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 2.75M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 164,318 shares stake. 682,504 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 50,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $67.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 9,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.48 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset invested in 2.34 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 2,549 shares in its portfolio. Allen Investment Management Limited Liability reported 5,815 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 305,900 shares. Davenport And has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability owns 868 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc has 300 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Coldstream Cap Inc reported 78,493 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn owns 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13.77M shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 0.84% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sun Life Incorporated accumulated 2,149 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Inc stated it has 1.71M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 232,212 are held by Suncoast Equity Mgmt.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,663 shares to 10,008 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 72,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).