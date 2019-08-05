Avon Prods (AVP) Share Value Rose While Saba Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $2.31 Million; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake Maintained by Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 74.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 404,768 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.215. About 2.12M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 40,668 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 33,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.81. About 1.19 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 25,128 shares to 217,342 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 21,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,348 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,702 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability. Wms Prtn Limited Co invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.1% or 1.63M shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.41% or 723,026 shares. Choate Advisors reported 15,332 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 1,474 shares. Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 14,680 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 1.43 million shares. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 749 are held by Valley Advisers. King Luther Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.52 million shares. Fiera Corp reported 5.26M shares. Enterprise Finance Serv has 0.09% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,157 shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 202 shares. Svcs Inc reported 0.13% stake.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF) by 189,002 shares to 261,792 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM) by 81,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO).

