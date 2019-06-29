Avnet Inc. (AVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) and Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT). The two are both Electronics Wholesale companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet Inc. 43 0.24 N/A 2.67 16.51 Taitron Components Incorporated 3 2.29 N/A 0.24 22.27

Table 1 highlights Avnet Inc. and Taitron Components Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Taitron Components Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Avnet Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Avnet Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) and Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 2.9% Taitron Components Incorporated 0.00% 11.4% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Avnet Inc.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Taitron Components Incorporated is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Avnet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Taitron Components Incorporated are 7.8 and 4.3 respectively. Taitron Components Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avnet Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Avnet Inc. shares and 13.3% of Taitron Components Incorporated shares. Avnet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Taitron Components Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avnet Inc. -2.93% -6.28% -0.05% 0.8% 8.8% 21.91% Taitron Components Incorporated -29.36% 71.66% 174.78% 189.78% 241.14% 211.56%

For the past year Avnet Inc. has weaker performance than Taitron Components Incorporated

Summary

Taitron Components Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Avnet Inc.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. This segment also offers customer support services, which facilitate customers to evaluate, design-in, and procure electronic components throughout the lifecycle of their technology products and systems. In addition, it provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. Additionally, this segment offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. It serves various markets, including automotive, communications, computer hardware and peripherals, industrial and manufacturing, medical equipment, and defense and aerospace. The Premier Farnell segment distributes electronic components primarily to support design engineers, maintenance and test engineers, makers, and entrepreneurs. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Taiwan, China, Canada, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.