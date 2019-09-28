Avnet, Inc. (AVT) EPS Estimated At $0.65; Wolverine Asset Management Trimmed Idex (IEX) Position By $853,464

Analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report $0.65 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 36.89% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. AVT’s profit would be $67.36 million giving it 16.96 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Avnet, Inc.’s analysts see -31.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 488,394 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Idex Corp (IEX) stake by 55.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 4,962 shares as Idex Corp (IEX)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 4,000 shares with $688,000 value, down from 8,962 last quarter. Idex Corp now has $12.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 285,136 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor

Among 2 analysts covering IDEX (NYSE:IEX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IDEX has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $171’s average target is 3.93% above currents $164.54 stock price. IDEX had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29 with “Hold”. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 13,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2. It also upped Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 18,100 shares and now owns 18,300 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMD) was raised too.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74M for 28.17 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund accumulated 0.01% or 6,975 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fort Lp holds 0.56% or 16,929 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 44,814 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Ima Wealth accumulated 88 shares. Int Group holds 0.1% or 148,224 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 17,732 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Com holds 30,211 shares. Fagan stated it has 0.25% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 352,128 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 214,812 shares. Paragon Capital Management Lc invested in 0% or 41 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2,724 shares stake. Valley National Advisers holds 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 42 shares.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “IEX Exchange to Exit Listings Business – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “A Wall Street Revolt That Fizzled – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 28, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “‘Flash Boys’ exchange is expanding, now wants to save corporations fleeced by speed traders – CNBC” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It has a 27.63 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Avnet, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). The Virginia-based Quantitative Ltd has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Psagot Invest House Limited invested 0.08% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Art Lc has invested 0.03% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 27,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 213 shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Speece Thorson Capital Grp reported 2.44% stake. Amer Grp invested in 0.04% or 207,663 shares. Fruth reported 35,950 shares. 9,059 were reported by Proshare Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 16,026 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 513 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 39,985 shares.