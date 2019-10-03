Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY)’s Sentiment Is 2.25

Analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report $0.65 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 36.89% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. AVT’s profit would be $66.26 million giving it 16.66 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Avnet, Inc.’s analysts see -31.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 432,711 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has risen 5.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It has a 27.14 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 9,733 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) has risen 22.07% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.89 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.