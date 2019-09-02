Avnet (AVT) to pay $0.21 on Sep 25, 2019; Meritage Homes (MTH) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritage Homes has $39 highest and $36 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -42.61% below currents $65.34 stock price. Meritage Homes had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 5. See Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $36 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $41 New Target: $39 Maintain

Avnet Inc (NASDAQ:AVT) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:AVT) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Avnet Inc’s current price of $41.89 translates into 0.50% yield. Avnet Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 597,635 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It has a 26.25 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Avnet, Inc. (AVT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Avnet, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AVT) 9.5% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Meritage Homes Corporation’s (NYSE:MTH) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Meritage Homes Stock Surged 22% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ronald Muhlenkamp’s Firm Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Meritage Homes -1.3% as Evercore ISI steps aside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 597,027 shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS