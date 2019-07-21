Avnet (AVT) Stock Value Declined While Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered by $1.21 Million Its Position; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose While Aureus Asset Management Has Upped by $788,151 Its Stake

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,406 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 55,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $289.82. About 1.59M shares traded or 5.96% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 28,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67,755 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 95,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 600,867 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.02% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). James Inv Research has invested 0.52% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Gam Ag owns 0.03% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 14,136 shares. 2,200 were reported by Numerixs Inv Technology. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 2.22M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 430,086 shares. Franklin Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Voya Invest Limited Liability Company reported 146,095 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt invested in 30,239 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 0% or 9,625 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 94,073 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Tudor Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 22,852 shares. Principal Fincl Gp owns 0.02% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 479,145 shares.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.55 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 570,203 shares to 944,712 shares, valued at $89.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 85,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares to 84,330 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,410 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).