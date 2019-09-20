Avnet (AVT) Stock Price Declined While American Century Companies Has Cut by $11.95 Million Its Stake; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Increased Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $1.31 Million

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 42.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 265,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 358,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21 million, down from 623,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 606,606 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 18,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 135,185 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.70 million, up from 116,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 1.08M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 138,947 shares to 243,664 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 66,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVT shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt has 25,285 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Next Gp Inc has 0.04% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 58,108 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 30,422 shares. Bluecrest Management owns 14,387 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fruth Mngmt invested in 35,950 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management owns 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 4,243 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 10.98M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 3.64% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 133,636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) reported 5,042 shares.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $66.32 million for 16.65 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,914 shares to 257,229 shares, valued at $43.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 4,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,654 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.