Avnet (AVT) Stock Price Declined While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lifted Holding by $3.12 Million; Stearns Financial Services Group Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $520,533

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 155.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 72,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 119,097 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 46,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 242,136 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 40.64M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX Duo, Model Number: LU41693 b) DP; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 29/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Group expects to receive 36 new aircraft in 2018; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,882 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 140,093 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc accumulated 5,140 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Envestnet Asset invested in 37,559 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Northern Tru has 886,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth reported 400 shares. Brookstone Cap Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,615 shares. Utah Retirement owns 20,263 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 10,770 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 427,490 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 12,027 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 31,727 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 292,622 were accumulated by Ls Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 46,556 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 728,000 shares. Amer Services Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,894 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 45,239 shares. 11,500 were reported by Ithaka Gp Limited Com. Moreover, Ipswich Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.41% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 15,611 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 15.01 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.32% or 18,845 shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.92M shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 13.76 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 218,223 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).