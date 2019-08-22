Avnet (AVT) Stake Upped by 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Stake In Office Depot (ODP) Was Has Boosted

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 7.05M shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 155.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 72,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 119,097 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 46,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 651,635 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 152,743 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 344,546 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. 984,999 were accumulated by Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt. Paragon Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.19% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Fort Washington Oh invested in 0.8% or 1.64 million shares. 175,898 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11.01M shares. Fincl Counselors Inc owns 4,940 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Co reported 500,788 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jefferies Limited Liability Com owns 11,229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 108,920 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Stocks Decline Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avnet to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings on August 8 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James: Macro Headwinds Ahead for Avnet – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Avnet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.49 million shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc reported 35,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 936,529 shares. Axa holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 202,900 shares. Pnc Finance owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 94,318 shares. M Secs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Kennedy Capital has invested 0.1% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.37M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 27,814 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 2.93M are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.98 million shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Renaissance Tech Lc stated it has 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot (ODP) Stock Plunges on Soft Q1 Sales Warning – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Office Depot (ODP) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Office Depot +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.