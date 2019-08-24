Avnet (AVT) Share Value Declined While Gotham Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $6.54 Million; As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (PEG) Share Value Declined, Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (PEG) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 35,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 176,273 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, down from 211,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 2.22M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 94.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 152,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 9,279 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 161,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 524,755 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT)

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 18,276 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 136,841 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 16,886 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Calamos Advsr Llc invested in 0.04% or 106,655 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Suntrust Banks accumulated 69,754 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Citadel Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 284,357 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc owns 206,171 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Communication Llc has invested 0.2% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 1.96M shares. Putnam Invests Llc holds 491,629 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSEG Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,090 shares to 25,121 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys Com (NYSE:ENS) by 48,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc Cl A Vtg Com Stk (NYSE:TEN).

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Avnet (AVT) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5% to $0.21; Raises Buyback by $500M – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Avnet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.