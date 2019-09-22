Avnet (AVT) Share Value Declined While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Raised by $350,415 Its Holding; S Squared Technology Has Decreased Its Ambarella (AMBA) Position as Stock Value Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 117.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 7,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 14,387 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 606,606 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 33.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The hedge fund held 44,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 66,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 2.35 million shares traded or 274.02% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AMBA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). S Squared Techs Ltd invested in 44,551 shares. Sei Investments owns 17,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 150,858 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.01% or 257,492 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 217,337 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) or 4,961 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). State Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Axa has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Paw Cap Corporation accumulated 40,000 shares or 1.91% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Com reported 3,859 shares stake. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 143,370 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.51 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 3,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 62,500 shares to 252,500 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Egain Cor (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVT shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark reported 292 shares stake. Amer Group invested in 0.04% or 207,663 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.03% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 68,967 were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Lsv Asset Management owns 2.22 million shares. Regentatlantic Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,091 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 5,531 shares. Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Utah Retirement accumulated 19,982 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,282 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 21,594 shares to 1,413 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 15.66M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

