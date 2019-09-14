Avnet (AVT) Position Has Boosted by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd; As Maximus (MMS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 117.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 7,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 14,387 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 500,467 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc. (MMS) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 39,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 483,733 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.09 million, up from 444,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $81.41. About 416,138 shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 222,985 shares to 333,696 shares, valued at $22.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 403,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,725 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MAXIMUS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MAXIMUS to Present at the National Association for Medicaid Program Integrity Conference on Implementing Effective Community Engagement – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MMS shares while 99 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 0.32% more from 56.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt accumulated 8,102 shares or 0.16% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 97,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 7.33 million shares in its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 0.15% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 5,749 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 417,476 shares. Principal Financial Grp accumulated 288,781 shares. The Georgia-based Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Glenmede Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 53,051 shares. Axa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 195,200 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And Com has invested 0.04% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 16,913 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.34% or 312,724 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Systematic Lp reported 0.04% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.02% or 2,800 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 51,004 shares to 59,557 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ezcorp Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).