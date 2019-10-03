Avnet (AVT) Holder Parkwood Has Raised Its Position by $504,225; Caledonia Investments Plc Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $7.91 Million; Stock Price Rose

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 11,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 124,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, up from 113,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 46,770 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT)

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88 million, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.07. About 4.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 7.41% or 74,923 shares. Baxter Bros, a Connecticut-based fund reported 219,157 shares. Hartford Mngmt has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,639 shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leavell Management Inc has 88,254 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P, a California-based fund reported 102,914 shares. Scge Limited Partnership reported 5.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Becker Cap Management Inc has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.13% or 75,897 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Avenir owns 600,316 shares. Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 189,935 shares. Colonial Trust has 173,707 shares for 4.21% of their portfolio.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 8,960 shares to 13,494 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 12,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,302 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).