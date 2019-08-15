Aviva Plc Upped Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Holding; LGBTQ LOYALTY HOLDINGS (LFAP) Shorts Raised By 375.19%

LGBTQ LOYALTY HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:LFAP) had an increase of 375.19% in short interest. LFAP’s SI was 63,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 375.19% from 13,300 shares previously. With 1.05 million avg volume, 0 days are for LGBTQ LOYALTY HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:LFAP)’s short sellers to cover LFAP’s short positions. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.056. About 58,183 shares traded. LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFAP) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aviva Plc increased Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) stake by 62.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 26,827 shares as Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA)’s stock rose 7.86%. The Aviva Plc holds 69,435 shares with $7.59 million value, up from 42,608 last quarter. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc now has $14.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $123.59. About 305,593 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Aviva Plc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 147,508 shares to 216,789 valued at $29.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 7,501 shares and now owns 154,261 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities has $120 highest and $105 lowest target. $113.40’s average target is -8.25% below currents $123.59 stock price. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Raymond James.