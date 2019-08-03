Aviva Plc Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $4.10 Million; CASTLIGHT HEALTH Has 1.89 Sentiment

CASTLIGHT HEALTH (CSLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 53 funds started new or increased positions, while 28 sold and decreased positions in CASTLIGHT HEALTH. The funds in our database now possess: 67.75 million shares, up from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding CASTLIGHT HEALTH in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 16 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Aviva Plc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 2,304 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Aviva Plc holds 199,915 shares with $356.00M value, up from 197,611 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $901.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. for 1.91 million shares. Gagnon Securities Llc owns 2.77 million shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpinvest Partners B.V. has 1.18% invested in the company for 232,713 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 1.06% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.00 million shares.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $243.29 million. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.

The stock increased 3.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 1.01M shares traded or 82.41% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2.

Aviva Plc decreased Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 141,515 shares to 52,416 valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 27,520 shares and now owns 818,481 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was reduced too.