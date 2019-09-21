Aviva Plc Trimmed Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position as Stock Rose; Associated Banc-Corp Has Trimmed Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $1.54 Million; Shares Rose

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 8,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 108,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.47M, down from 117,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.31. About 1.90M shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 17,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 792,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.49 million, down from 809,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 7.40 million shares traded or 65.56% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.19 million for 7.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11,694 shares to 63,937 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 21,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.54 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.