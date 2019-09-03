Aviva Plc Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $1.21 Million; Litespeed Management Position in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 170,967 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 02/05/2018 – Scripps outlines transformation strategy in letter to shareholders; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 7,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 303,374 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.93M, down from 310,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 509,498 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cme’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 04/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP MORE THAN 2 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM TECHNICAL BUYING, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP – CONFIRMS HAS RECEIVED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP INC REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX AT A PRICE OF £10 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07 million shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Triton Digital is One of the First to Receive the IAB Tech Lab Podcast Measurement Seal of Compliance – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scripps adds broadcast leader to its board of directors – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Court TV Launching True-Crime Podcast Tomorrow Aug. 29, Network Anchors Vinnie Politan and Seema Iyer to Host New Weekly Series – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “What to watch today: Dow to fall, Uber tumbles, and McConnell considers gun background checks – CNBC” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scripps, News Literacy Project join forces to promote news literacy education – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 1.43 million shares stake. Whittier Comm Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 569 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 248,500 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc invested in 35,308 shares. 5.59 million are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 11,883 shares. Sageworth reported 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). First Manhattan invested in 1,931 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 49,766 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 68,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Ma has 60,039 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 273,662 shares or 0.14% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,216 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.14M for 33.11 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 29,835 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 347 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.27% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability holds 2.72% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 75,973 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% or 7,596 shares. Interest Invsts accumulated 0.97% or 13.77M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 697,993 shares. Cap Advsr Lc has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 60 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.47% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 11,813 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company owns 639,497 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Corp New York has 889,560 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. First Utd Natl Bank Tru accumulated 0.78% or 7,725 shares. Pictet North America Advisors invested in 2,975 shares.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 20,928 shares to 52,298 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 85,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MarketAxess Up More Than 100% in a Year: Is Upside Left? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.