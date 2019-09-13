Aviva Plc Stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Upped by $1.60 Million as Shares Rose; Tekla Capital Management Holding in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Raised by $1.38 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 10,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 101,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96 million, up from 91,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $102.78. About 27,279 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multi; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION; 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 18,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 86,616 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, up from 68,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 16,615 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). State Street invested in 1.17 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Cap Guardian Tru has 0.6% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.01% stake. Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Company owns 1,695 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 34,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artal Grp invested 0.51% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Laurion Capital LP reported 15,371 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 158 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 58,140 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 15,190 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.03% or 1.42 million shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. by 17,835 shares to 199,073 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,933 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 926 shares to 37,378 shares, valued at $13.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 94,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,763 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Common Asset Lc reported 31,432 shares. Bartlett Com Ltd Com invested in 69 shares. Clean Yield Gp owns 228 shares. D E Shaw invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Welch Forbes Limited Com holds 0.16% or 76,909 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 42,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 68,066 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 31,701 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 66,258 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs owns 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler And Assocs owns 134,349 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 269,473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 380,908 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

