Aviva Plc Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; As Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Stock Price Rose, Cooke & Bieler LP Upped Position

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 288,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.04 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 27,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 818,481 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.82M, down from 846,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.42% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 832,674 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $67.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 20,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Bank Stocks to Leave in the Vault – Investorplace.com” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Bank Wins The Celent Model Bank Of The Year Award For Customer Engagement – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Bank Announces Tom Farrell to Lead Homebuilder Finance Group – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2018.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schweitzer Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) by 57,854 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $76.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls by 431,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT).