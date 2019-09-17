Aviva Plc Raised Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake; IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (IMPUF) Shorts Down By 4.01%

Aviva Plc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 4.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 12,463 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Aviva Plc holds 272,984 shares with $7.62 million value, up from 260,521 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $20.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 3.07M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Agrees to Acquire MB Financial for $4.7 Billion; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF MB FINANCIAL WILL RECEIVE $54.20 OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES 2Q COMMERCIAL LOANS & LEASES UP 1%-1.5% VS 1Q; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IMPUF) had a decrease of 4.01% in short interest. IMPUF’s SI was 8.20 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.01% from 8.54 million shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 16400 days are for IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IMPUF)’s short sellers to cover IMPUF’s short positions. It closed at $4.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Natixis Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Howe And Rusling accumulated 127 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Portland Glob Limited Liability Co invested in 0.27% or 29,109 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And Trust stated it has 0.3% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co owns 128,682 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 9,342 are held by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd. Assetmark holds 0.01% or 37,167 shares in its portfolio. The Oregon-based M Holdg Secs has invested 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company owns 336,278 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America invested in 2,230 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc holds 0.1% or 28,877 shares.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) finances developer’s 12-story apartment project downtown – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Parts Add Up: IAT Targets $51 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 12.67% above currents $28.18 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained the shares of FITB in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of FITB in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Market Perform” rating. Wood upgraded the shares of FITB in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Bayh Evan, worth $103,720 on Wednesday, September 4.

Aviva Plc decreased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 6,649 shares to 358,444 valued at $17.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 21,578 shares and now owns 216,988 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.