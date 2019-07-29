Aviva Plc Position in Ventas (VTR) Has Increased by $5.16 Million as Stock Price Declined; First Trust Advisors LP Increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $1.34 Million

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 81,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,476 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 133,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 425,405 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 14,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.44M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 137,176 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Intends to Advance Lumasiran to a Phase 3 Study in Late 2018; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 92,522 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP holds 15,030 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bb Biotech Ag accumulated 1.63M shares. The New York-based M&T Savings Bank has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Amp Capital Limited reported 26,433 shares. Ellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 80,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 2,294 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 152,549 shares. Trexquant Lp reported 0.07% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.06% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 68,000 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 40,258 shares to 27,778 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 30,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,168 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. The insider Probst Robert F sold 10,000 shares worth $633,096.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 52,349 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds In (NYSE:HII) by 14,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,919 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).