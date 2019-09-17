Aviva Plc Maintains Stake in Alliant Energy (LNT); As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Share Price Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Raised Position

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 719,056 shares traded or 49.95% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 32,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 121,218 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95 million, up from 88,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 1.15 million shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield owns 4,895 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital holds 0% or 7,700 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 14,176 shares. Stifel Financial holds 475,971 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Financial Counselors has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advisory Service Network Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bb&T Securities Ltd Com stated it has 41,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 20,582 shares. Pnc Services Gru Inc invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 1,200 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 247,107 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Company reported 59,540 shares.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37,115 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $159.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 98,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

