Aviva Plc Maintains Position in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG); Water Asset Management Has Lowered Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Position by $2.50 Million

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 883,942 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Net BRL2.519B; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 11/03/2018 – Sabesp — MATERIAL FACT: Corporate Reorganization of Sabesp; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 20,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 332,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.54M, up from 311,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 1.84 million shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited holds 164,380 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Strategic Glob Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 7,630 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.83% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 4.89 million shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 151 shares. Summit Secs Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 124,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Honeywell holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 92,308 shares. 394 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. North Star Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 446,170 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 13,500 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny, a New York-based fund reported 10,950 shares. Hartford Invest Company accumulated 0.23% or 43,760 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Everence Capital Incorporated stated it has 8,601 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 38,426 shares to 44,853 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 82,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,044 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).