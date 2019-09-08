Aviva Plc Increases Stake in Prologis (PLD); United Technologies Cp (UTX) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Increased Position by $1.35 Million as Shares Declined

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Cp (UTX) by 196.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 10,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 5,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 39,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 410,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.55M, up from 370,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.04 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Tru invested in 0.06% or 5,385 shares. Altfest L J & Inc reported 1,500 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regions Fin invested 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 44,000 are held by Bright Rock Management Ltd Co. Patten Group Inc holds 27,903 shares. Spears Abacus Llc owns 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,204 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 2.73% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 72,078 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 12,034 shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 1.21% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Ins holds 2.77% or 766,906 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.21% or 4,333 shares. Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Canal Insur Company accumulated 3.07% or 70,000 shares. Wade G W And Inc holds 1.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 105,603 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25,606 shares to 116,980 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) by 39,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,634 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 7,349 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.11M shares stake. Waterfront Prns Ltd Company stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 10,634 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 2.88 million shares. Sg Americas Lc invested in 0.01% or 9,354 shares. Caprock Grp holds 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 3,500 shares. Apg Asset Management Us Inc has invested 13.13% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 63,220 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.46% or 3.88 million shares. Commerce Retail Bank holds 4,742 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 189 shares in its portfolio. 1,979 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca). Ent Financial Services Corp holds 0% or 204 shares in its portfolio.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 26,240 shares to 32,226 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,851 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).