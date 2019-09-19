Aviva Plc Increases Holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG); Sony (SNE) Position Has Increased by Martin Investment Management Llc

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 18,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 86,616 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, up from 68,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 727,915 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 171.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 60,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 96,040 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 35,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 809,647 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Emi Music’s B1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Not Impacted By Sony’s Buyout Of The Company To Gain Majority Control; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Oper Pft Y734.86B Vs Pft Y288.70B; 21/05/2018 – SONY AGREES TO ACQUIRE EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING; 20/03/2018 – Sony at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 21/03/2018 – Variety: L.A. Reid’s First Post-Sony Signing Is a Member of Outkast; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Buy Mubadala Consortium’s Approximately 60% Equity Stake in EMI; 21/05/2018 – SONY PLANS ABOUT 1T YEN CAPEX, USING CASH FLOW GENERATED; 11/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Sony among the suitors for $4 billion EMI catalog including hits from Beyonce and Carole King, sources say…; 23/05/2018 – Sony: The PlayStation 4 Still Has Life in Its Years — Barrons.com

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,678 shares to 41,074 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,219 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMD: The Dead Zone – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sony’s ‘sound’ decision to keep chips, finance – Citi – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At This Point, the Smart Move for AMD Stock Is to Wait – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sony, Marvel break up Spider-Man partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership reported 19,343 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inv Mngmt invested 0.5% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Texas-based Sunbelt has invested 0.2% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 772,856 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fin Architects holds 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 304 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 409,913 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 138,405 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 35,726 shares. Moreover, Bartlett And Limited Liability has 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Boston Common Asset Management Lc invested 0.34% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 66,258 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 47,994 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amer Group invested in 62,941 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 228 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.