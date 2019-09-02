Aviva Plc Increases Holding in Autohome (ATHM); Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Raised Stake by $18.50 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26 million, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.16. About 384,653 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Inc has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Institute For Wealth Management Lc has 3,777 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank has 0.19% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12,464 shares. Moreover, Pnc Services Gp has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). M&R Capital Management has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 149,644 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources has 0.29% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Street reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Marathon Trading Inv Management accumulated 5,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.21% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Intll Gp holds 0.05% or 65,113 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has 818,067 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation invested 0.17% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 28,469 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,375 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $115.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 4,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,516 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).