Aviva Plc Increased Its First Rep Bk San Francisco (FRC) Position; Boston Scientific (BSX) Sentiment Is 1.38

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 305 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 221 trimmed and sold positions in Boston Scientific Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.21 billion shares, down from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Boston Scientific Corp in top ten positions decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 185 Increased: 213 New Position: 92.

Aviva Plc increased First Rep Bk San Francisco (FRC) stake by 133.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 81,136 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Aviva Plc holds 141,815 shares with $14.25M value, up from 60,679 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco now has $15.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 241,489 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Republic Bank has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 17.33% above currents $89.77 stock price. First Republic Bank had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Wells Fargo.

Bollard Group Llc holds 48.65% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation for 33.58 million shares. Sector Gamma As owns 1.12 million shares or 6.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Senator Investment Group Lp has 4.33% invested in the company for 5.00 million shares. The New York-based South Street Advisors Llc has invested 3.75% in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.61 million shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.40 million for 27.45 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 1.60M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31