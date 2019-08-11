Aviva Plc Increased Facebook (FB) Stake by $348,766; Market Value Rose; New York State Common Retirement Fund Raised Its Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $2.20 Million as Market Value Declined

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.79 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DEVELOPED MINOR SYMPTOMS DUE TO CONTACT WITH OBJECT THAT HAD SECONDARY CONTAMINATION AFTER SPY POISONING – DAILY MAIL NEWSPAPER; 02/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here:; 01/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Rivals Take Shots at Facebook; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – NBC Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica situation presents “a breach of trust between Facebook and the; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to step up verification of contentious ads; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 10/04/2018 – The notes say Zuckerberg should not say that Facebook already does everything required under the European Union’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation rules; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Gavan Reilly: Breaking: Facebook is to stop taking ads for #8thRef from outside Ireland

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 5,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 193,739 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.55 million, up from 188,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $304.89. About 537,193 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 147,508 shares to 216,789 shares, valued at $29.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 160,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,497 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Glob Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 8.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8.84M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.27 million shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na owns 22,213 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,091 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 66,410 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Doliver Advisors Lp reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Accredited Invsts Inc owns 4,538 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc holds 53,703 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Sequoia Ltd Company reported 10,507 shares stake. Banque Pictet Cie reported 2.28% stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc stated it has 2.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 38,549 shares. Ferguson Wellman invested in 0.83% or 146,890 shares. Capital Research holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 71.67M shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 6,600 shares to 294,000 shares, valued at $39.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 79,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,576 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.