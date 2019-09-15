Aviva Plc Increased Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position; Netflix (NFLX)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Netflix Inc (NFLX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 448 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 378 decreased and sold equity positions in Netflix Inc. The funds in our database now have: 333.54 million shares, up from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Netflix Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 61 to 57 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 321 Increased: 338 New Position: 110.

Aviva Plc increased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 111.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 23,260 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Aviva Plc holds 44,076 shares with $10.09M value, up from 20,816 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $17.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 174,602 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term

Technology Crossover Management Vii Ltd. holds 48% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. for 3.54 million shares. Barton Investment Management owns 536,678 shares or 29.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Srs Investment Management Llc has 27.77% invested in the company for 3.53 million shares. The New York-based Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. has invested 19.48% in the stock. Hillman Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,071 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $128.79 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 115.81 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 16.04% above currents $215.45 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”.

Aviva Plc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 32,145 shares to 1.97 million valued at $150.63M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 11,058 shares and now owns 205,731 shares. Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) was reduced too.

