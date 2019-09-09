Aviva Plc Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Has Lifted by $2.54 Million; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut Position

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 21.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 15,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 87,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 72,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 2.53 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 9,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 35,496 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 4.13 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is expanding its investment in subprime car loans; 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 18/04/2018 – Blackstone’s Japan move highlights governance fight; 24/05/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement with Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire lpreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF REMAINING STAKE IN HILTON

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 24,627 shares to 303,334 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,244 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $696.58 million for 21.67 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2.91 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory Gp owns 5,790 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1.92% stake. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.03% or 10,500 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.3% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Gruss & Incorporated owns 39,750 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. 100,000 were accumulated by Toscafund Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Massachusetts Fincl Service Co Ma invested in 0.19% or 13.00 million shares. Garrison Bradford And Associates stated it has 1.77% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 417,725 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 81,578 shares to 121,024 shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,880 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).