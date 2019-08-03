Aviva Plc Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Raised by $878,472 as Stock Rose; Roper Industries (ROP) Stake Has Lifted by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 919 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 16,693 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 15,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 4,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.73M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,536 shares to 690 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 5,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,252 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Stipancich John K, worth $2.66 million on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $163,483 was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 200,416 shares to 916,660 shares, valued at $49.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 36,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).