Aviva Plc Has Upped Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Stock Declined; Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Holding Boosted by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 36,315 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 4,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 79,432 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21 million, up from 75,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 234,430 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 287,209 shares to 437,702 shares, valued at $56.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 8,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,209 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “HDFC Bank Limited Filed its Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 on July 31, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alcentra Capital Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, YRIV and VCTR the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC) on Behalf of Alcentra Shareholders and Encourages Alcentra Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crescent Capital BDC to buy Alcentra Capital for ~$142M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.