Aviva Plc Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $11.12 Million; Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $659,850

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $254.74. About 234,206 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 100,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 662,987 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.61 million, up from 562,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 1.18M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menlo Lc has invested 3.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Co invested 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 0.1% or 121,331 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stillwater Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 2,294 shares. Toth Advisory holds 1.87% or 71,882 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Co has 18,838 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 650 shares. Missouri-based Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fjarde Ap reported 584,610 shares. 87,750 are owned by Albion Financial Gru Ut. Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 635,471 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rnc Capital Management Lc reported 0.22% stake.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,797 shares to 456,982 shares, valued at $107.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 16,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 703,652 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

