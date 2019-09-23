Aviva Plc Has Trimmed Stake in Manulife Finl (MFC) by $14.29 Million as Shares Declined; Redwood Capital Management Lowered Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $4.90 Million as Stock Value Rose

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 490,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 253,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 743,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 58.26 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 52.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 793,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 730,054 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.97B market cap company. It closed at $18.44 lastly. It is up 1.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10,594 shares to 296,840 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC) by 85,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

