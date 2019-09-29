Aviva Plc Has Trimmed Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $536,580 as Market Valuation Rose; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) Decreased by $7.21 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 19,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 106,419 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.98 million, down from 126,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 434,437 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 3,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 117,772 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.52M, down from 121,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.61M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 67,012 shares to 128,081 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 49,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese techs slide on de-listing chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust Co reported 0.31% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 0.12% or 2,143 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 202,250 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Capital Advisors Incorporated Ok holds 2,010 shares. Old Dominion Cap holds 5,245 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 921 shares. Arrow Financial invested in 0.02% or 585 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Zacks Mgmt reported 2,397 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,566 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.97% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mengis Mngmt reported 42,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.24 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.88 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Apollo, Matt Nord, David Sambur, Wells Fargo, Sagewind, Balance Point, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 25, 2019.