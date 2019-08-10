Aviva Plc Has Trimmed Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Position as Stock Declined; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shareholder Linden Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position by $734,305

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 4.03M shares traded or 149.79% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 39,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 395,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 435,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 831,828 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IRWD) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ironwood to Get New CEO, Current CEO to Head Latest Spinoff – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $350 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Limited owns 379,853 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.41% or 10.33M shares. Ecor1 Cap Ltd Llc reported 5.48% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 2,105 shares. 1.88M were accumulated by Westfield Mngmt Commerce Ltd Partnership. Services Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 1.60 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 617,291 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Hbk Invs LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 225,100 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 6,150 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 89,266 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Inc stated it has 89,710 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 201,827 were reported by Amer Century Cos.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceutic 1 15Nov21 (Prn) by 5.51 million shares to 11.51 million shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ezcorp 2.875 1Jul24 Otc (Prn) by 4.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Call) (IWM).

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.11 million for 16.81 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.